Camden National Bank Reduces Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Camden National Bank reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,279,000 after buying an additional 1,766,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $124,130,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.86. The stock had a trading volume of 103,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,126. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

