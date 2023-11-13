iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 279,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,723,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,587,000 after buying an additional 257,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 82,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,809. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

