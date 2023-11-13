Equitable Trust Co. Has $3.34 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,333 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 3,012,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,006.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,012,049 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,006.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 133,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,359. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

