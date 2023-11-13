Equitable Trust Co. Takes $2.54 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 435,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,670,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 119,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,550. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.84. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

