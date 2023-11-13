CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in CSX by 81.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,453,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 652,532 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 163,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 43,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in CSX by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,079,148. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

