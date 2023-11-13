Equitable Trust Co. Sells 288,954 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,954 shares during the period. Perimeter Solutions accounts for about 0.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned about 1.09% of Perimeter Solutions worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 142.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group cut Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

PRM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.59. 364,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,526. The company has a market capitalization of $564.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

