Equitable Trust Co. Raises Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 1.6% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $20,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.09.

Shares of LH traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $204.64. The stock had a trading volume of 82,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.37. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

