Equitable Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 275,633 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,000. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.17% of Envista as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Envista by 225.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Envista by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Envista by 705.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance acquired 5,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,163.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance bought 5,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 39,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,163.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $367,110. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NVST traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.36. 293,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,946. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

