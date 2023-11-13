Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.10% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,912. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

