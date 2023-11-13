iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,363 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.83.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

