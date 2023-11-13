Daido Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Daido Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,463 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 0.4% of Daido Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Daido Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,666,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

BATS:VLUE traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.36. The stock had a trading volume of 205,937 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.