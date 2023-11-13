Providence First Trust Co Sells 5,500 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Providence First Trust Co cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $134,162,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $53,678,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,491 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,179,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

