NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.16. 876,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,972,697. The stock has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.