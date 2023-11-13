Providence First Trust Co Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Providence First Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,178 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.98. The stock had a trading volume of 91,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,011. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.23 and its 200 day moving average is $111.43. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

