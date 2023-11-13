Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,050,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 212,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,057. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.