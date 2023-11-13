Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PEB. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.79. 370,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,056.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $98,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,056.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

