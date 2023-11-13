JMP Securities Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $140.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.12% from the stock’s current price.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.10.

ZBH traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.77. The company had a trading volume of 356,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,991. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

