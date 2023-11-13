Swiss National Bank Sells 512,700 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,619,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 512,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $283,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 236.94%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

