Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

APLE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 204,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,700. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,649,000 after acquiring an additional 452,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,090,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,785,000 after acquiring an additional 793,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,696,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,860,000 after purchasing an additional 254,813 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,558,000 after purchasing an additional 66,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,040,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

