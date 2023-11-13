Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after purchasing an additional 864,824 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $89,331,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $77,625,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.26) to GBX 4,440 ($54.81) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.52) to GBX 3,800 ($46.91) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.04) to GBX 2,950 ($36.42) in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo stock opened at $140.95 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $191.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

