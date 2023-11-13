Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.92. 130,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 36.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 66,587 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 34.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

