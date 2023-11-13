Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRT. Raymond James lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

FRT stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.40. The company had a trading volume of 108,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

