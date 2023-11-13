Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
