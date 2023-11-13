Wells Fargo & Company Increases Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $95.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Get Welltower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Stock Down 0.9 %

WELL stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.17. 289,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,937. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28. Welltower has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $89.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Welltower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.