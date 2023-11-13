Wells Fargo & Company Increases Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $95.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.
Welltower Stock Down 0.9 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in Welltower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
