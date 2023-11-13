Stifel Nicolaus Cuts DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $32.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.38.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 581,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,261. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $60,861,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 242.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,100,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,931 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,285 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.