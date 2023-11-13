Stifel Nicolaus Boosts New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $46.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NFE. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.68. 252,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,890. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 62.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

