William (Bill) Richmond Buys 62,338 Shares of BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT) Stock

BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT – Get Free Report) insider William (Bill) Richmond bought 62,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$12,779.29 ($8,298.24).

BlueBet Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Get BlueBet alerts:

BlueBet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BlueBet Holdings Ltd provides sports and racing betting products and services to online and telephone clients through online wagering platform and mobile applications. BlueBet Holdings Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for BlueBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.