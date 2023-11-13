HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2023

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANXGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JANX

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Janux Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,825. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $268.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,106,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,268 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 170.1% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,838,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after buying an additional 2,417,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 110,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.