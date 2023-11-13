HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,106,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,268 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 170.1% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,838,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,446,000 after buying an additional 2,417,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 110,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
