Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) Insider Purchases A$15,487.22 in Stock

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL – Get Free Report) insider Raymond van Hulst bought 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,487.22 ($10,056.63).

On Tuesday, October 31st, Raymond van Hulst acquired 100,000 shares of Omni Bridgeway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.52 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$151,600.00 ($98,441.56).

Omni Bridgeway Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45.

About Omni Bridgeway

Omni Bridgeway Limited offers dispute and litigation finance services in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers dispute funding solutions, including bankruptcy, commercial, intellectual property, investor recoveries, class/group actions, appeals, and whistleblower.

