Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 475.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:KPRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.61. 27,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,855. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $8.52.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $162,000. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.