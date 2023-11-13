Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 114.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sientra Price Performance

Shares of SIEN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.93. 82,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,916. The company has a market cap of $10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sientra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra during the first quarter worth $182,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

