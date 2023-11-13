Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 509,308 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 912.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,308 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $16,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698,737 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,033 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907,776 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,215,000 after buying an additional 1,467,797 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $99,568,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

