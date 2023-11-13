Daido Life Insurance Co. Sells 64,986 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Daido Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,986 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Daido Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Daido Life Insurance Co. owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $25,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.01. The company had a trading volume of 293,859 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average is $142.09. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

