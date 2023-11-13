Kenny Woo Acquires 5,000,000 Shares of Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL) Stock

Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL – Get Free Report) insider Kenny Woo purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($32,467.53).
Frugl Group Stock Performance
About Frugl Group
Frugl Group Limited engages in the development, marketing, and customer support of its grocery comparison and data analytics products and services in Australia. The company offers Frugl Grocery mobile comparison and wellness app for various shoppers to compare prices. It operates InFocus Analytics retail intelligence platform that collects pricing and shopper data for commercial use by retailers, suppliers, and other associated businesses.
