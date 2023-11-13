GreenX Metals Limited (ASX:GRX) Insider Mark Pearce Sells 200,000 Shares

GreenX Metals Limited (ASX:GRX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Pearce sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.58), for a total value of A$178,000.00 ($115,584.42).

GreenX Metals Limited engages in the exploration for and evaluation of arctic rift copper project in Greenland. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Perth, Australia. GreenX Metals Limited operates as a subsidiary of BNP Paribas Nominees PTY Ltd Acf Clearstream.

