Alison Kitchen Buys 1,740 Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Stock

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Free Report) insider Alison Kitchen bought 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$28.48 ($18.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,555.20 ($32,178.70).
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
National Australia Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous Final dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 2.95%. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is presently 74.11%.
About National Australia Bank
