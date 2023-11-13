Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 45,517 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Essex LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter worth $136,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $137,000.

Shares of SPXU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,391,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,264,721. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $17.83.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

