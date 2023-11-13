Insider Buying: Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) Insider Buys 11,600,000 Shares of Stock

Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI – Get Free Report) insider Ben Laurance bought 11,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$464,000.00 ($301,298.70).

Axiom Properties Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

About Axiom Properties

Axiom Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is also involved in fund management activities. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Adelaide, Australia.

