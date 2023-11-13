Insider Buying: Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) Insider Buys 11,600,000 Shares of Stock

Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI – Get Free Report) insider Ben Laurance bought 11,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$464,000.00 ($301,298.70).
Axiom Properties Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
About Axiom Properties
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Axiom Properties
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Microsoft hits record highs as market impact strengthens
Receive News & Ratings for Axiom Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiom Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.