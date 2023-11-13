Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

SCHW stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,929,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,530,606. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

