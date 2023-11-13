Alesco Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 3.0% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $82,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTIP opened at $47.18 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

