Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 401,835 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 401,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,874,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 1.1% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,449. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $53.27 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.