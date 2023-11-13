Strategic Income Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Strategic Income Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management accounts for about 12.3% of Strategic Income Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strategic Income Management LLC owned 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $16.78. 295,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

