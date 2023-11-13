Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 11,400 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $14,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

iShares Europe ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.80. 18,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,326. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $52.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.