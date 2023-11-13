Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 133.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 448,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,986 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $22,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 134,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of XONE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.63. 1,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,601. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

