Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $43.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $43,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.93. 387,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.