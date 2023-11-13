Diversified Portfolios Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $93.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,655,869. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.36.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

