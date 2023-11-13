SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,712. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.