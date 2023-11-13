iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.28. 184,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.35 and its 200-day moving average is $253.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

