Diversified Portfolios Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 124,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BNDX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 145,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,840. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0793 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

