Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases 12,320 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 174.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,146. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average of $161.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

